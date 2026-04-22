Several Palestinians injured in Israeli strike in northern Gaza

ABNA24 - Several civilians were injured on Tuesday evening following an Israeli strike targeting a group of people in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northwestern Gaza Strip.

The PIC correspondent reported that at least two individuals were wounded by Israeli gunfire near the Al-Atatra roundabout inside the town.

The number of victims since Tuesday morning has risen to seven, including a child who died from his wounds, as a result of Israeli army gunfire across the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the total number of victims since the ceasefire began on October 11 has reached 784, with 2,214 injuries, in addition to 761 reported cases of bodies recovered.



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