“Scholarships ready, borders closed”: Gaza students demand crossings reopen to save their future

ABNA24 - Hundreds of students in Gaza Strip staged a protest on Monday, calling for the reopening of border crossings, particularly the Rafah crossing, as they remain unable to travel abroad to pursue higher education despite securing scholarships and university placements.

The demonstration, organized by a grassroots initiative known as “Between the Dream and the Crossing,” took place in Gaza City and aimed to highlight the deepening educational and humanitarian crisis caused by ongoing border restrictions.

Participants held signs affirming their right to education and freedom of movement, urging authorities to urgently reopen crossings and facilitate their travel. Many carried their passports in a symbolic gesture, underscoring their readiness to leave despite being unable to do so.

Students say the continued closure has prevented them from enrolling in international universities, putting their academic futures at risk and causing them to lose entire semesters.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the protest, student Amir Fojou said the demonstration sought to amplify the voices of thousands of students denied access to education due to the Israeli restrictions.

“We are living in conditions that make studying extremely difficult,” he said, citing ongoing electricity outages, limited internet access, and fuel shortages that have disrupted the learning environment.

He added that many students had already secured admissions and scholarships abroad but were unable to travel, resulting in lost opportunities and mounting psychological pressure.

Another student, Nagham Abu Ghali, addressed the gathering in English, emphasizing that Gaza’s students have never waited for opportunities but have worked hard to create them despite immense challenges.

“The war has not only destroyed infrastructure but also disrupted our lives and education,” she said, noting that students remain caught between acceptance letters and classrooms they cannot reach.

Student Saeed Barbakh described the protest as representing an entire generation determined to pursue education despite the blockade.

“We have the ability and the determination to succeed, but we need a fair chance to continue our studies and contribute to our society,” he said.

Organizers said the movement aims to send a clear message to the international community: Gaza’s students are not just statistics, but young minds with potential whose ambitions are being blocked by ongoing restrictions.

They called for urgent international intervention to reopen crossings and establish safe corridors that would allow students to travel and access their right to education.



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