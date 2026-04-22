China Urges US to Show Greater 'Sincerity' on Iran Nuclear Issue in Latest NPT Report

AhlulBayt News Agency: In its latest national report on the implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the United States must show greater “sincerity” in efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

The report details Beijing's nuclear policies, including its “no-first-use” doctrine, while highlighting the country's progress in nuclear disarmament.

Part of the document clearly identifies the United States as the primary cause of the current stalemate in Iran's nuclear case, citing Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the "root cause" of ongoing tensions.

Furthermore, China reiterated its previous criticisms of military strikes conducted by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran. Beijing described the strikes as “serious violations of international law and the objectives of the United Nations Charter.”

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