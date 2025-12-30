Iran warns of crushing response to US military threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has firmly denounced renewed US military threats against Iran, pledging a decisive and crushing response to any act of aggression.

Admiral Ali Shamkhani declared in a social media post on Monday that, according to Iran’s defense doctrine, countermeasures are prepared in advance of threats before they actually occur.

He emphasized that Iran’s missile and defense capabilities are independent, not subject to containment or external approval.

Shamkhani further cautioned that any hostile action against Iran would trigger an immediate and severe retaliation, surpassing anything its planners could imagine.

