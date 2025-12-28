Extremist Jewish settlers attack Palestinian cars, citizens in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: A horde of extremist Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles at the main entrance of Bil’in town, west of Ramallah City in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

Local sources said that cars traveling on the main road near the town’s entrance came under attack from settlers, without reporting about casualties or material damage.

In a separate incident, a group of settlers attacked a Palestinian truck near the Zaatara checkpoint in southern Nablus, smashing its windows.

Other settlers with tractors also stormed the Bedouin community of Shakara, east of Duma town in Nablus province, and attempted to run over local residents and foreign activists.

In southern Jenin, settlers on a quad bike chased a shepherd and his cattle in the Palestinian town of Raba, attempting to prevent him from grazing his animals in the area.





/129