Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada rejects calls for disarmament; Weapons are a red line for resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The cultural representative of Iraq’s Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada resistance group firmly rejected recent calls for the disarmament of resistance movements, stressing that such demands are disconnected from the region’s security realities and will not weaken the group’s defensive capabilities.

Hassan al-Abadi, responding to statements from certain political and social movements advocating disarmament, said that such proposals ignore the real and ongoing threats facing the region and its nations. He emphasized that these calls are fundamentally incompatible with the current security challenges.

Al-Abadi highlighted that the resistance continues to regard itself as a central pillar of the Islamic Resistance Axis, adding that it will never accept attempts—whether political, media-driven, or external—to undermine its defensive strength.

He stressed that weapons play a vital role in defending the homeland and preserving national dignity, noting that no individual, group, or institution has the authority to force the resistance to surrender its arms. Decisions regarding defensive equipment, he said, are made solely within the resistance’s internal, ideological, and strategic frameworks.

The representative further stated that the resistance’s position on maintaining and using weapons is firm and unwavering. Any attempt to forcibly disarm resistance groups, he warned, runs against national interests and weakens collective security.

Al-Abadi rejected portrayals of the resistance’s weapons as tools of violence, describing them instead as guarantees for defending the nation and protecting the dignity of the people. “This issue is a red line for us,” he declared, stressing that the resistance will not compromise on its right to self-defense.

Addressing allegations about the purchase or accumulation of weapons by other actors, al-Abadi explained that such claims merely reflect the resistance’s opposition to external interference and efforts to dictate its defensive capabilities. He stressed that these discussions do not indicate any change in the resistance’s principled or strategic stance.

He concluded by reaffirming that the resistance remains committed to defending Iraq’s sovereignty and security, and will continue to resist any pressure aimed at weakening its role in confronting threats to the nation and the wider region.

