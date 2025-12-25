Iran rejects US call for zero uranium enrichment

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations on Wednesday strongly rejected remarks by a US envoy who demanded zero uranium enrichment on Iranian soil.

In a statement posted on X, the mission said that calls for “zero enrichment, ultimatums, and coercion disguised in diplomatic language” do not constitute negotiations, but rather an attempt to impose surrender instead of reaching a genuine agreement.

The mission further accused Washington of lacking diplomatic credibility, noting that the US has openly admitted to playing a central role in enabling and coordinating Israel’s war against Iran.

It concluded by stressing that Iran’s position is “rooted in the rule of law, not the rule of power.”

/129