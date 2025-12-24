Iran will not renounce enrichment rights under NPT: UN envoy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not forfeit its right to uranium enrichment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, Iravani responded to remarks by the US representative who claimed that Iran should not be allowed to conduct uranium enrichment on its own territory.

Addressing the issue, Iravani said Iran welcomes any negotiations that are fair and constructive, but firmly rejected demands for what he described as a “zero-enrichment” policy. He stressed that such demands contradict the rights guaranteed to Iran as a signatory to the NPT.

According to Mehr, he added that insisting on zero enrichment shows a lack of genuine intent for meaningful dialogue and instead reflects an effort to impose predetermined conditions on Iran.

The Iranian diplomat further stated that Tehran will not submit to pressure, intimidation, or coercion, nor will it accept blackmail in international forums.

Iran has consistently maintained that it does not seek nuclear weapons, emphasizing that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful and civilian purposes. Iranian officials also point to a religious decree issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that prohibits the production, possession, and use of weapons of mass destruction.

........................

End/ 257