Israeli Forces Demolish Residential Building in East al-Quds; Over 100 Palestinians Displaced

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces demolished a four-storey residential building in occupied East al-Quds on Monday, displacing more than 100 Palestinians in what has been described as part of a long-standing campaign of forced displacement.

The 13-apartment building, situated in the Wadi Qaddum neighborhood of Silwan district south of al-Quds’s Old City, was destroyed by three bulldozers accompanied by regime soldiers.

Israeli forces blocked nearby roads, deployed heavily throughout the area, and stationed military personnel on the rooftops of neighboring houses.

During the demolition, regime soldiers fired stun grenades and tear gas. A young man and a teenage boy were arrested in the operation.

Residents and activists called the destruction the largest demolition in the area this year, while Palestinian officials condemned it as part of a “systematic policy of displacement” in the occupied territory.

Local residents said the demolition reflects ongoing attempts to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from their land.

Israeli authorities claimed the building lacked a permit, a justification often used for demolition orders in occupied East al-Quds.

A United Nations study has noted that such permits are “virtually impossible” for Palestinians to obtain.

Some Palestinians have even been forced to demolish their own homes to avoid paying thousands of shekels in demolition fees imposed by Israel.

/129