Tehran Friday Prayers: Non-Oil Export Growth Seen as Key to Overcoming Sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Hojjat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard stated that Iran’s non-oil exports could rise from the current $45 billion to $70 billion if export policies are facilitated.

During this week’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Abu Torabi Fard compared the economic situation before and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, noting that the country has endured severe Western sanctions, political pressures, eight years of imposed war, and confrontations with two nuclear powers, including the United States.

He explained that in 1979, before the victory of the Islamic Revolution and at the peak of foreign exchange earnings, Iran’s trade volume was about $10.9 billion, with non-oil exports amounting to only $543 million, while the trade balance showed a deficit of more than $10 billion.

The cleric recalled that despite economic difficulties, the Shah had signed a $30 billion contract to purchase military weapons from the United States.

Abu Torabi Fard further emphasized that last year, despite sanctions and pressures, Iran’s non-oil exports reached about $45 billion, and experts believe that with proper facilitation, this figure could quickly surpass $70 billion.

He urged the government to ease export procedures for domestic manufacturers in order to address economic challenges caused by sanctions.

/129