Iran Confirms Execution of Convicted Israeli Spy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has executed Aghil Keshavarz after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel.

Judicial authorities announced that the death sentence of Keshavarz, convicted of spying for the Israeli regime, was carried out following the Supreme Court’s approval and the completion of all legal procedures.

According to the case file, Keshavarz was found guilty of espionage in favor of Israel, maintaining intelligence cooperation with the Tel Aviv regime, and conducting surveillance and filming of military and security sites inside Iran.

Judicial documents further reveal that Keshavarz established contact with Israeli intelligence and security services through cyberspace. During his cooperation with the Zionists, he maintained separate communications with both the Israeli military and the Mossad spy agency.

