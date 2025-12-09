Extremist Settlers Attack Bedouin Community and Palestinian Property Across West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday morning, a large group of extremist Jewish settlers attacked the Wadi al-Rakhim Bedouin community west of Susya village, south of al-Khalil, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at residents’ homes.

Local sources reported that settlers from the illegal Susiya settlement stormed the community, setting fire to a vehicle and an agricultural tractor belonging to a local resident.

In another incident, settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles traveling on the road near Attara town, north of Ramallah.

The same settlers also blocked the road that connects Attara town with Ramallah City.

In Bethlehem, settlers set fire to several Palestinian cars and spray-painted graffiti on other vehicles and walls in Marah Rabah village.

