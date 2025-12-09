  1. Home
Extremist Settlers Attack Bedouin Community and Palestinian Property Across West Bank

9 December 2025 - 13:32
Source: Palestine Info
Extremist Jewish settlers carried out multiple attacks across the West Bank, targeting Bedouin communities, Palestinian vehicles, and property. Incidents included arson, stone-throwing, and road blockages in al-Khalil, Ramallah, and Bethlehem.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday morning, a large group of extremist Jewish settlers attacked the Wadi al-Rakhim Bedouin community west of Susya village, south of al-Khalil, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at residents’ homes.

Local sources reported that settlers from the illegal Susiya settlement stormed the community, setting fire to a vehicle and an agricultural tractor belonging to a local resident.

In another incident, settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles traveling on the road near Attara town, north of Ramallah.

The same settlers also blocked the road that connects Attara town with Ramallah City.

In Bethlehem, settlers set fire to several Palestinian cars and spray-painted graffiti on other vehicles and walls in Marah Rabah village.

