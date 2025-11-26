Iranian Professor Vahid Abedini Released from U.S. Regime Custody

AhlulBayt News Agency: Vahid Abedini, an Iranian professor at the University of Oklahoma, announced that he had been released from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Abedini, who was traveling to attend the Middle East Studies Association (MESA) conference in Washington, D.C., shared the news of his release on his LinkedIn account.

In his post, he wrote: “I’m pleased to share that I was released from detention tonight. This was a deeply distressing experience, especially witnessing the suffering of those who did not have the same support that I did.”

He further expressed his gratitude to the University of Oklahoma, the Middle East Studies Association, and the wider academic communities in Iranian studies and political science, saying he was “sincerely thankful for their support.”

/129