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Sayyed Nizar congratulates Imam Ali, Al-Abbas combat brigade after victories in Taza & al-Bashir operations

17 April 2016 - 07:51
News ID: 747914
Sayyed Nizar congratulates Imam Ali, Al-Abbas combat brigade after victories in Taza & al-Bashir operations

Secretary General of Imam Ali Holy Shrine presents congratulations to Imam Ali Combat Brigade and Imam Abbas Combat Brigade after the victories achieved in Taza and al-Bashir operations.

AhlulBayt News Agency - Secretary General of Imam Ali Holy Shrine, Sayyed Nizar Hashim Habl al-Mateen presented his congratulations to the leaders and fighters in Imam Ali Combat Brigade, belonging to Imam Ali Holy Shrine, and Imam Abbas Combat Brigade after the victories achieved by the two brigades in Taza and Bashir.

Mr. Habl al-Mateen said during the opening ceremony of the Al-Ameer Water project, "The opening of such projects came to complement the victories that have been achieved in the past two day by Imam Ali Combat Brigade belonging to Imam Ali Holy Shrine and Imam Abbas Combat Brigade and the other forces with them. We thank Allah congratulate you on these victories. "

Mr. Habl al-Mateen also presented the solace because of the martyrdom of a group of fighter from Imam Abbas Combat Brigade.




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