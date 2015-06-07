Muslims from China Invited to Study the Quran in Malaysia

Terengganu State in Malaysia would like to invite the Muslim community in China to study the Quran in the state, said State Education, Science, Technology and Special Duties Committee chairman Ghazali Taib.



He said several Islamic religious educational institutions in the state were prepared to offer some learning packages for Muslims from China, especially Quranic studies.



"There are 30 million Muslims in China, and tourism is not only for normal visitors, but (can) also be through the field of religion, to persuade them to come to Malaysia," he told reporters after the opening of the Kenyir Festival.



According to Ghazali, educational tourism will be one of the main contributors to the tourism industry in the state through several initiatives implemented by the state government under the New Terengganu Transformation (TTB) policy.





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