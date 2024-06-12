Pakistani Shia cleric: Martyred Shiite Police Cadets did not get justice even after 21 years

Leader of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen of Pakistan and Imam of Friday Quetta Allama Ali Hasnain Hussaini has said that the elements involved in terrorism against the Shiite Hazara nation in Quetta have not been punished till date.Hundreds of people who have the passion to serve the country have been martyred, but their killers have not been arrested.These views were expressed by MWM leader Allama Ali Hasnain Hussaini in his statement issued on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrs of the police cadets of the Saryab road tragedy on June 8, 2003. He said that the memory of martyrs of police cadets is fresh in our hearts till today.Among them, there was a great passion for the service of this country and nation. However, the terrorists attacked them and deprived the country of 12 great sons. Allama Ali Hasnain said that our nation was massacred for twenty years.Professionals and important personalities who made Pakistan famous were targeted. Terrorists did not spare women and children and attacked neighborhoods. However, those responsible for our safety failed to bring them to justice.He demanded the arrest of the terrorists involved in the massacre of the Shia Hazara nation, saying that after every tragedy, commissions of inquiry were formed. We were promised justice, but we did not get justice. We still demand the arrest of our killers and bringing them to justice.In the end, he prayed for the higher ranks of martyred police cadets./129