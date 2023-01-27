ABNA’s planning, activity should be for transformation: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly visited different parts of ABNA News Agency.

While emphasizing interaction and communication with other news agencies, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani said, “It is very important that ABNA News Agency has an interactive approach. Because there is a suitable platform in different countries for covering the activities of Shiites, which should be used.”

Emphasizing the necessity of volunteer journalists, he added, “For the stronger activity of volunteer journalists, we need particular planning. In different countries many people can voluntarily cooperate with ABNA. Volunteer reporters can elevate ABNA into an unparalleled news agency. The number of visits to ABNA News Agency’s website is high and the audience trusts the Assembly.”

“Specialist and religious staff work in ABNA,” Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly continued, “ABNA is an international news agency and should address the international affairs more.”

Among the recommendations of the Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in this visit were: producing more news, strengthening the activities in different languages that the news agency has, ABNA should become a news source for other news agencies, benefiting from collective will, wisdom and effort, interviews with figures and dignitaries, and short- and long-term planning.

“ABNA’s planning and activities should be in a way to reach transformation,” he added.

During this visit, Hassan Sadraei Aref, head of ABNA News Agency, gave explanations about the activities of the news agency and upcoming plans. He also presented a volume report of ABNA’s activities in the Lights of Guidance exhibition to the Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

It is worth mentioning that during this visit, Ayatollah Ramazani was accompanied by Mr. Gholamreza Sharifi, Director General of the Presidency Office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

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