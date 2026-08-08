Infographic: Pilgrims Testimony to Certain Truths / 11

AhlulBayt News Agency: In this part, the Ziyarat al-Arbaeen expresses a clear position in relation to the fronts of truth and falsehood and renews the covenant with the Husseini Wilayah. By bearing witness to the divine station of the Master of the Martyrs (a.s.) as the pillar of religion, the foundation of Islam, and the refuge of the believers, the pilgrim emphasizes his ideological and practical bond with the path of the Imam and his disavowal of the Imam's enemies.