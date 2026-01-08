Photos: Celebration of Birth of Jesus Christ held at the AhlulBayt International University

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency – ABNA – a ceremony marking the birth of Jesus Christ (AS) and the beginning of the New Year was held at the AhlulBayt (AS) International University in Tehran. The event featured the participation of Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary‑General of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly; Hujjat al‑Islam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Khomeini (RA); Archbishop Anže Jozović, Vatican Ambassador to Iran; along with a group of international students.