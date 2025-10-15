Photos: Head of Shia Council of Tanzania visits Bilal center in Kilimanjaro and Imam Ali school in Arusha

The Chief Sheikh of the Shia Council of Tanzania, Maulana Sheikh Hemedi Jalala, visit Bilal Muslim Mission in Kilimanjaro Region. Sheikh Jalala urged believers to uphold unity, peace, love, and solidarity among themselves. Before this the Sheikh had travelled Arusha Region, and had the opportunity to visit a secondary school under the supervision of Sheikh Maulid Sombi — Imam Ali (a.s) Secondary School for Girls.