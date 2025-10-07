Photos: Well-known Argentinian Shia cleric attends Buenos Aires Press Conference on Releasing Sumud Flotilla Detainees

On Monday 6th Oct. a press conference was held at A.T.E. of Buenos Aires, Argentina, demanding the release of all detainees and abductees from the Sumud Flotilla, especially the three Argentine members. Outstanding Argentinian Shia cleric, Sheikh Muhsen Ali including several political parties were represented through their delegates, along with social leaders and human rights movements. The condemnation of Israel is universal, and our people stand firm in solidarity!