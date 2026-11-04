Holy Alawi Shrine reviews development plans to improve services for pilgrims

ABNA24 - The Board of Directors of the Holy Alawi Shrine held a specialized meeting, chaired by the assistant deputy custodian of the Shrine, to review its development plans and programs aimed at improving the level of services provided to the honored pilgrims at the sacred Alawi Shrine.

The meeting was chaired by Ihsan al-Ta’i, assistant deputy custodian of the Shrine, and attended by board members and heads of departments. It was convened to examine development plans and programs for improving services at the sacred Alawi Shrine and for serving pilgrims. Participants discussed and exchanged views on ways to enhance service and administrative performance across the Shrine’s various departments, and assessed the executive requirements for development programs and for improving management at different levels of the organization.

The meeting also discussed mechanisms for strengthening cooperation and coordination among departments, fostering synergy, and exchanging views and proposals. Such measures will help improve the working environment and raise the quality of services offered to the honored pilgrims.

The meeting was held as part of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s regular coordination sessions, which aim to follow up on organizational affairs, advance development programs, and strengthen communication among the various administrative departments. These sessions contribute to greater efficiency in the Shrine’s delivery of services to pilgrims.



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