Lebanese Cleric Honors Nasrallah, Pledges to Uphold His Legacy and Vision

ABNA24 - The head of the Lebanese Muslim Scholars' Association has reaffirmed commitment to the pledge made by the sons of the resistance to the martyred Sayyed of the Ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Sheikh Ghazi Hanina, head of the board of trustees of the Lebanese Muslim Scholars' Association, made the remarks during a massive central ceremony held by Hezbollah to mark the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and their companions, alongside the grave of the martyred leader in Beirut's southern suburb.

Hanina stressed that the path will continue until the liberation of Palestine and the expulsion of the "Israeli" occupiers.

"Despite the pain, sorrow, and grief weighing on our hearts, those present are honoring the memory of Sayyed Nasrallah," he said.

"We remain committed to the same pledge you made with us and the same promise you gave us — until the liberation of Palestine, all of Palestine, and the expulsion of the Zionist enemy from our pure south," he added.

Noting that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah planted hope and trust in their hearts, Hanina stressed: "This path and this approach will continue."



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