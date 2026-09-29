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Photos: Second anniversary ceremony of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom in Beirut, Baghdad, Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of supporters and backers of Lebanon's Hezbollah in Beirut, Baghdad, and Tehran honored the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former Secretary-General of Hezbollah, by holding memorial ceremonies. Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024, following an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

29 September 2026 - 13:06
News ID: 1871554
Source: Abna24

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