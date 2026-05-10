Why Is Hijab Tied to National Security?

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: In Iranian-Islamic society, hijab is not merely an individual choice or an outward behavior, but rather a multi-layered phenomenon linked to the religious, cultural, and social identity of society. From this perspective, any discussion of hijab—beyond being a personal matter—enters the realm of social order, collective values, and the country's cultural capital. For this reason, some analysts believe that the focus of opposing movements on the issue of hijab stems from their understanding of its symbolic position in the identity structure of Iranian society.

For a segment of society, hijab is not only a religious ruling but also a sign of belonging to the country's value and cultural system. Therefore, weakening this symbol in the public sphere, in the view of this group, can pave the way for the gradual erosion of social cohesion and the widening of cultural divides. When a deeply rooted value becomes a contentious and polarized issue, the potential for media exploitation and the intensification of social distrust also increases—an issue that can ultimately lead to the weakening of the community's psychological peace and security.

A realistic analysis requires distinguishing between different levels of engagement with the issue of hijab. Not everyone who deviates from official norms falls into the same category. Part of this situation may stem from lifestyle changes, weak cultural persuasion, lack of awareness, or negligence. In such cases, educational, persuasive, and dialogue-based approaches are more effective than harsh, tension-provoking confrontations. Conversely, if behaviors occur with an organized purpose of breaking norms, provoking public opinion, or creating social confrontation, they would naturally be examined within the framework of the law and through official mechanisms.

The important point is that the connection between hijab and national security relates less to the outward appearance of this issue than to the social and psychological consequences resulting from how it is represented and managed. The more this issue becomes a platform in the public sphere for provoking emotions, identity-based confrontations, and social polarization, the greater the likelihood of harm to national solidarity. Therefore, protecting social stability in this area requires a combination of cultural rationality, social wisdom, persuasive dialogue, and the proper application of law in its rightful place.

It can be said that the relationship between hijab and national security is indirect but meaningful—a relationship formed through collective identity, cultural cohesion, and the management of social divides. If society can manage this issue with an informed, non-emotional approach based on a precise distinction between cultural matters and tension-creating behaviors, it will both avoid falling into the trap of extremism and negligence, and also enable the simultaneous preservation of cultural values and social peace. In such a situation, the essence of the issue is not merely confrontation over a social ruling, but rather the method of protecting social capital and preventing the spread of corrosive divides in society.

A Compassionate Approach: Respect with Impact

When we encounter someone who has not fully observed hijab, it is better to advise them with calmness and kindness rather than judgment and harshness. First, try to understand the reason. Greet them respectfully, speak briefly and privately, and remind them out of concern, not reproach. Insistence or humiliation will not yield results, but a gentle tone, a respectful gaze, and good intentions can be effective. If they do not accept it, step back politely and do not continue. Let us remember that cultural reform progresses through love and being a role model, not through force and argumentation.

Several Practical and Simple Strategies for a Compassionate Approach (Empathetic, Tension-Free, and More Effective)

1) First, consider "why" this has happened

Before advising, pause for a moment and do not assume hostility. The person may be acting out of habit, unawareness, embarrassment, or even pressure from family or an under-informed social environment. Your approach should be one of "help," not "judgment."

2) Begin with respect and a soft tone

Short, respectful phrases such as, "Hello, excuse me for bothering you," "If you'll allow me, I'd like to mention something," or "I was concerned and thought perhaps a reminder might be helpful" have a much greater effect than starting with protest or mockery.

3) Offer a short, private reminder

If possible, advise them privately rather than in a group, or with a minimal number of people present. Calling someone out in front of others increases shame and resistance and reverses the outcome.

4) Use "calm reminders" instead of "blame"

Pay attention to these examples of phrasing:

- "I think it would be better to adjust your clothing according to the law and social norms."

- "It's important that we take this matter seriously, as it is a sign of respect for our values."

5) Offer options, not just commands

Show the person that you are on their side:

"If you don't know how to adjust it properly, I can guide you." "If you'd like, I can help you fix it."

6) Pay attention to timing and environment

In sensitive situations (involving children, adolescents, patients, educational settings, or workplaces), the tone and method should be softer and more supportive. The goal should be "correction without social defeat," not creating conflict.

7) Avoid personal judgment

Instead of saying, "You are being disrespectful and breaking norms," it is better to focus the subject on the "law/norm": "This part of the dress code is generally observed according to custom and law..."

8) If they do not accept it once, end the discussion

Insisting or escalating tension usually creates resistance. If you see that the person is not accepting what you say, distance yourself respectfully and, if necessary, refer the matter to the appropriate official channels.

9) Lead by example through your speech and behavior

Sometimes your example speaks louder than words. Our own manner of dress, how we carry ourselves, our calm voice, and our respectful behavior help the person not feel threatened and become more open to acceptance.

10) Alongside the reminder, introduce a path for cultural learning

For example, recommending resources, lifestyle education, and explaining values (within the framework of family, mosque, school, or cultural programs) ensures that the correction is not merely "punitive" and becomes deeply rooted.