Iran Warns of Crushing Response If Any Action Launched from UAE Soil

ABNA24 - The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters emphasized that if any action is taken against Iran from the soil of the United Arab Emirates, Iran will deliver a crushing and regretful response.

Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari stated that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have carried out no missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days, adding that if any such action had taken place, it would have been announced decisively and transparently.



Therefore, the report by the UAE's Ministry of Defense is completely rejected and entirely unfounded.He emphasized that UAE officials must understand that their country, as an Islamic land, should not become a haven for Americans and Zionists, nor a base for their military personnel and equipment, betraying the Islamic world and Muslims. He warned the UAE not to fall into the trap set by the US and Israel, and instead of confronting infidels and polytheists and avoiding any cooperation with them, they should not launch unjust media attacks, false accusations, and propaganda against the Muslim nation of Iran.



Zolfaqari further noted with regret that the UAE has now become one of the main American and Zionist bases—enemies of the Islamic world and the primary cause of regional insecurity—and a host for a large portion of their military forces and equipment.



He added that propaganda, false accusations, and pretending to be victims cannot solve any problems nor distort the international atmosphere. If Iran has so far tolerated the UAE's propaganda and support for the enemies of the Islamic community and Iran, it has been solely for the sake of security and out of consideration for Muslim brothers and sisters living in that country.He warned that if any action is launched from UAE soil against Iranian islands, ports, or coasts, the Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing and regretful response.



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