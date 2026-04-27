333 Quran Memorizers Graduate at Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul

ABNA24 - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended on Friday the graduation ceremony of a new cohort of Quran memorizers at Çamlıca Mosque, located on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The graduating class included 333 Huffaz from Imam Hatip schools and Quran memorization institutes. The graduates took part in the ceremony wearing coats bearing both the Turkish and Palestinian flags.

The event was held at the Grand Çamlıca Mosque, where President Erdoğan performed Friday prayers following the conclusion of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the head of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, Safi Arbagosh, delivered the Friday sermon in multiple languages, including Turkish, Arabic, English, and Japanese.



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