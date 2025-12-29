Iranian X users; Martyr Soleimani's path continues

AhlulBayt News Agency; About six years have passed since the martyrdom of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the fight against terrorism worldwide, and Iranian X users continue to remember him and his bravery.

January 3, 2026, marks the anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, a global anti-terrorism commander. He, along with nine others, was martyred on January 3, 2020, in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad Airport, Iraq. On this occasion, Iranian users of the social media platform X commemorated Martyr Soleimani’s memory with messages honoring his legacy.

“Yousef Shamseddini,” an X social media activist, highlighted Martyr Soleimani’s sincerity and piety, writing:

“General Haj Qasem Soleimani cannot be described in a single sentence; he must be understood through the essence of his sincerity and piety—where, more than any rank or position, the aim was God’s satisfaction, not public recognition or approval.”

Another user named “Mohammad Javad” wrote:

“General Soleimani’s courage gave meaning to the boundary between being and non-being. He showed that even after leaving, one can continue to inspire and keep the path of resistance illuminated.”

Another Iranian user, “Haj Mehrdad,” described Soleimani as the most global symbol of resistance. He wrote:

“Haj Qasem Soleimani was the most Iranian general and the most global symbol of resistance.”

An X social media user with the username “Ms. Mim” also described Martyr Soleimani’s courage and selflessness as an unparalleled model for all generations.

“Mohsen Divani,” another Iranian user, highlighted the enduring nature of Martyr Soleimani’s thought and ethics, writing:

“General Soleimani’s thought and ethics remain alive and will continue to flow in the hearts of Iranian children and teenagers.”

Another user, “Simorgh,” wrote: “general Soleimani’s path continues.”

“Hananeh Banoo,” another Iranian user, referred to General Soleimani’s love for all the oppressed in the world, writing:

“General Soleimani was a father whose heart beat for all the oppressed worldwide. This vast love is his lesson.”