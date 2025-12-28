Tehran Friday Prayer Imam condemns Western leaders’ support for Gaza massacre

AhlulBayt News Agency: The interim Friday prayer leader of Tehran stressed that Iran remains the same strong nation that turned Tel Aviv and Haifa into ghost towns, warning enemies against any threat to the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ahmad Khatami, in his December 26 Friday sermon, said that the slogan of strength has Qur’anic foundations, where Muslims are commanded to be strong in political, economic, military, and other fields. He added, “The Holy Qur’an also emphasizes readiness against enemies so that when they attack, the response should be immediate.”

He warned Iran’s enemies that if they attempt to harm the Islamic Republic, “their day will turn into a dark night.”

The interim Friday prayer leader noted that the enemy fears Islam and seeks regime change.

He reiterated that the only path forward is what the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has stated: building a strong Iran that, with God’s help, will paralyze the enemies.

In another part of his sermon, the senior Shia cleric congratulated Christians on the birth of Jesus (PBUH) at the beginning of the New Year 2026, urging them to embody Christ, who was a symbol of compassion.

He called on Christians to advise rulers such as Trump, telling them that their actions contradict Christ’s teachings, as they support “Zionist child-killers” and the massacre of 70,000 people in Gaza.

He added, “Christians worldwide should forbid evil and preserve the dignity of Christianity, as seen in mass marches against these crimes. They should tell their rulers why they act against Christ’s way.”

/129