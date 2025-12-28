Al-Abbas Shrine launches its cultural competition in celebration of birth anniversary of Imam Ali

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the launch of its cultural competition in celebration of the birth anniversary of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (peace be upon him).

The names of the ten winners will be announced on the evening of Thursday, January 1, 2026, through the official platforms of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

It is a condition for receiving the prize that the winner attends the celebration of the birth anniversary of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (peace be upon him), which will be held in the area of the Bab Qibla courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on Friday, 2/1/2026, corresponding to 12 Rajab al-Asab 1447 AH, at 6:30 PM after the Maghrib and Isha prayers.

In case of inability to attend, you can refer to the Financial Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine within a maximum period of two weeks from the date of the announcement of the results, bringing the official documents (original national ID card or passport).





