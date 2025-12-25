Explosion in Rafah injures Israeli occupation soldiers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several Israeli occupation soldiers were injured on Wednesday when an explosive device detonated inside a military vehicle in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hebrew media reported that the blast struck a Tiger armored vehicle, injuring its crew members, who were subsequently taken for medical treatment.

Rafah remains under Israeli occupation according to the current agreement, which stipulates in its first stage that around 53 percent of the Gaza Strip is under occupation control along the so-called “Yellow Line,” pending a gradual withdrawal through three phases of implementation.

/129