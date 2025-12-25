  1. Home
Explosion in Rafah injures Israeli occupation soldiers

25 December 2025 - 08:34
Source: News Websites
An explosive device detonated inside an Israeli military vehicle in Rafah, injuring several soldiers. Hebrew media said the blast targeted a Tiger armored vehicle, with the crew taken for treatment.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several Israeli occupation soldiers were injured on Wednesday when an explosive device detonated inside a military vehicle in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hebrew media reported that the blast struck a Tiger armored vehicle, injuring its crew members, who were subsequently taken for medical treatment.

Rafah remains under Israeli occupation according to the current agreement, which stipulates in its first stage that around 53 percent of the Gaza Strip is under occupation control along the so-called “Yellow Line,” pending a gradual withdrawal through three phases of implementation.

