Smotrich orders 126 settler units in evacuated Sanur

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has ordered the construction of 126 settler units in Sanur, a former settlement in the northern occupied West Bank, in defiance of longstanding international condemnation.

Israeli media reported Wednesday that Smotrich directed the authority responsible for settlement expansion to convene and approve the new units in Sanur, a settlement in Jenin Governorate that was evacuated in 2005.

In a statement late Tuesday, Smotrich said the plan would include commercial areas, paved roads, and designated zones for schools and kindergartens.

Smotrich visited Sanur in August with extremist settlers, nearly two decades after its evacuation in 2005.

Israeli outlets noted that his visit was intended to prepare the ground for the settlement’s reconstruction.

The decision comes after Israel’s “security cabinet” recently approved a controversial project to establish 19 new settlements in the West Bank.

Earlier this year, Israel repealed the Disengagement Law, allowing settlers to return to Sanur, Ganim, and Kadim near Jenin and Nablus.

In September, Smotrich announced plans to annex more than 80 percent of the occupied West Bank, calling it a “preventative step” against international recognition of Palestinian statehood.

