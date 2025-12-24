  1. Home
President of Republic of Pakistan honoured to visit shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, and his accompanying delegation, had the honour of visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The President of Pakistan was accompanied on his visit by the Governor of Karbala, Engineer Naseef Jassem Al-Khatabi. They were received by the Head of the Public Relations Department at the holy shrine, Mr. Muhammad Ali Azhar, who provided the President of Pakistan and his accompanying delegation with a detailed explanation of the history of the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine and the services it offers to visitors and the community.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan conducted a tour of the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and reviewed the development and construction works that the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine has witnessed.

