23 December 2025 - 09:36
News ID: 1765061
Source: Palestine Media
Israeli Drone Fire Martyrs Two Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli drone fire killed two Palestinian civilians in Gaza’s al‑Shuja’iya area, violating the ceasefire. Warplanes struck Rafah and Khan Yunis, while troops demolished homes and invaded Jabalia camp.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinian civilians were killed by Israeli drone fire in the Gaza Strip on Monday, marking another violation of the ceasefire.

Gaza’s civil defense service reported that one citizen was martyred after being targeted by Israeli drone gunfire near the yellow line area in Gaza City’s al‑Shuja’iya neighborhood.

Another Palestinian was reportedly shot dead by Israeli forces near the Shuja’iya courthouse in the eastern part of Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on Rafah and eastern Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, while troops demolished homes in several areas and launched a ground incursion into the Jabalia refugee camp.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of al‑Maghazi refugee camp, causing panic among displaced families living close to the targeted sites.

