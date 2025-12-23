Al-Abbas Shrine commemorates birth celebration of Imams Al-Baqer and Al-Hadi (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine recalled aspects of the noble biography of the two Imams, Mohammad al-Baqer and Ali al-Hadi (peace be upon them), on the occasion of their blessed birth.

This came during her speech delivered by the Deputy Head of the Religious Affairs Department, Sheikh Adel Al-Wakeel, as part of the central celebration activities commemorating the birth anniversaries of Imams Al-Baqer and Al-Hadi (peace be upon them), which was held in the courtyard of the Bab Al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The representative began his speech by congratulating the attendees and the Islamic nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the two Imams (peace be upon them), emphasising the importance of drawing lessons and teachings from their noble message, and spreading enlightened ideas to benefit the community.

He explained that Imam Mohammad al-Baqer (peace be upon him) embodied an authentic scientific and moral school, through which he established the principles of the Islamic message and spread the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them). His role had a profound impact on building societal awareness, guiding it towards divine values, and following the path of truth and justice.

He pointed out that Imam Ali al-Hadi (peace be upon him) represented a lofty model in ethics and steadfastness on principles, leading the nation with wisdom and a reformative spirit, contributing to the enhancement of human values, to be a role model in building a righteous society and following the footsteps of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



