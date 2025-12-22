Palestinian woman martyred, others injured in drone attack in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian woman was martyred and three others were injured on Sunday evening after an Israeli drone targeted them in at-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter said that an Israeli quadcopter opened fire near Yafa Street in the neighborhood, killing 48‑year‑old Nahla Zuweid and injuring three other civilians.

Earlier on the same day, three civilians had been reportedly martyred in separate Israeli attacks in the east of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles advanced on Sunday evening towards the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling.



