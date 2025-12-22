Al-Abbas Holy Shrine publishes celebratory banners marking birth of Imams Al-Hadi and Al-Baqir (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of the Holy Courtyard's Care at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine published celebratory banners celebrating the birth anniversaries of Imams Ali al-Hadi and Mohammad al-Baqer (peace be upon them) in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

And the sewing of the pieces and banners was supervised by the sewing and embroidery division affiliated with the gift and vow reception department at the holy shrine.

The department's staff began installing banners of joy and happiness, and the virtues of the Imams Al-Hadi and Al-Baqer (peace be upon them) throughout the holy shrine, in celebration of their blessed birth anniversaries.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on organising cultural, educational, and celebratory programs and events on religious occasions that celebrate the birth anniversaries of the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



