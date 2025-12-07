  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Ayatollah Sheikh Hassan Jawaheri visits Ayatollah Sayyed Morteza Qazvini in Karbala Hospital

7 December 2025 - 11:47
News ID: 1758518
Source: Abna24
Ayatollah Sheikh Hassan Jawaheri visits Ayatollah Sayyed Morteza Qazvini in Karbala Hospital

Ayatollah Sheikh Hassan Jawaheri visited Ayatollah Seyyed Morteza Qazvini at Baqiyatullah Hospital in Karbala to inquire about his health and recovery following his recent illness.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Hassan Jawaheri visited Ayatollah Seyyed Morteza Qazvini at Baqiyatullah Hospital in Karbala to inquire about his health and recovery following his recent illness.

During the visit, Ayatollah Jawaheri prayed for Ayatollah Qazvini’s swift recovery and emphasized his scholarly status, religious services, and influential role in cultural and seminary fields.

Ayatollah Qazvini expressed gratitude for the brotherly concern and attention, describing the visit as a manifestation of scholarly ethics and the noble tradition of connection and solidarity among religious scholars.

.....................
End/ 257
 

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha