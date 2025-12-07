Ayatollah Sheikh Hassan Jawaheri visits Ayatollah Sayyed Morteza Qazvini in Karbala Hospital

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Hassan Jawaheri visited Ayatollah Seyyed Morteza Qazvini at Baqiyatullah Hospital in Karbala to inquire about his health and recovery following his recent illness.

During the visit, Ayatollah Jawaheri prayed for Ayatollah Qazvini’s swift recovery and emphasized his scholarly status, religious services, and influential role in cultural and seminary fields.

Ayatollah Qazvini expressed gratitude for the brotherly concern and attention, describing the visit as a manifestation of scholarly ethics and the noble tradition of connection and solidarity among religious scholars.

