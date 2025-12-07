Creating a Wall of Distrust Between Shia, Sunni is Among Enemies’ Plans Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjat al‑Islam Yousef Ahmadi said: “The hostility of the Americans and other Western countries toward Islamic Iran and this land has a long history, and without doubt, it can be traced back many years.”The Deputy of Islamic Propagation in Qom emphasized: “Today, this enmity by the Americans, alongside Westerners and Zionists, has taken on a new form. Their hostility against the Islamic Republic of Iran—especially against the Supreme Leader—has intensified. This reflects their anger, helplessness, and inability in the face of the ever‑present Iranian nation.”



This seminary scholar further stressed: “Despite all the hostility, sanctions, and political and military pressures imposed by the enemies on this nation and system, we clearly see that they remain incapable of achieving their arrogant and satanic goals. This is due to the blessings of the Supreme Leader’s presence and the insight and enemy‑awareness of the Iranian people.”



Referring to threats from the Americans and Zionists against the Islamic Republic, Ahmadi remarked: “It is astonishing that the Zionists, Americans, and their supporters have still not learned a lesson from the 12‑day war that ended in their defeat. They had high hopes that in the very first hours of aggression against Islamic Iran, chaos and unrest would erupt inside the country. Yet their demonic plan backfired, and that unjust 12‑day war itself led to greater unity and cohesion among the Iranian people.”



The Deputy of Islamic Propagation in Qom continued: “Nevertheless, we must never underestimate the enemies, for they are always seeking to harm this Islamic country and this ever‑present nation. They strive to spread division and discord among the people of Iran.”

He stressed again: “Creating a wall of distrust between Shia and Sunni brothers, and setting ethnicities and cultures against each other in the country, is among the enemies’ programs against this nation.”



Finally, Hojjat al‑Islam Ahmadi noted: “Today, Iran has, by the admission of Western and American experts, become an undeniable power in the region and the world. They fully realize how dangerous military confrontation with Islamic Iran would be for them. Therefore, through hybrid warfare and soft war, they attempt to sow unrest and division within the Iranian nation. But thanks to God and the prayers of the Iranian people, the enemy will never be able to inflict damage upon this divine and Islamic system.”



