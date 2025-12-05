Iranian nation defeated both US, Israel in 12-day war: cleric

Tehran’s Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami has said that the noble nation of Islamic Iran defeated both the United States and Israeli regime during the 12-day battle in June.

Speaking at the sermon of Tehran’s Friday prayers, Ayatollah Khatami emphasized that if the enemy makes another adventurism against Iran, it will be defeated again.

Turning to the collapse of the Zionist regime's defense systems during the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, the Friday prayers leader emphasized that is an undeniable fact that the criminal enemy was defeated and if it [enemy] makes any mistake, it will be defeated again by the powerful Iranian armed forces and noble nation of the Islamic Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khatami pointed to the sublime remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, noting that enemy is trying to pretend that the Iranian government has sent a message to the US government via some other mediating some countries, but they should know that we neither send messages nor negotiate with the US government.

Iran will never negotiate with the US government under the current situation, the senior cleric warned.

Accepting the negotiation or holding talks to the promise-breaking US for talks under the current situation means surrendering to the pressures, but the Iranian people have proved in the past 40 years that they will never give up to such pressures, he added.