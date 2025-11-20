Pezeshkian’s Message to Saudi Crown Prince Highlights Hajj Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced that President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent message to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was strictly centered on bilateral cooperation and had no connection to the crown prince’s visit to the United States.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Baqaei dismissed the remarks made a day earlier by the US president regarding alleged negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

“There is currently no negotiation process between Iran and the US,” Baqaei stated.

Highlighting Washington’s repeated violations and excessive demands, he added, “As the foreign minister has consistently emphasized, there is no logical basis for talks with a party that refuses reciprocity, brags about its unlawful military aggression against Iran and the killing of Iranian children, and openly seeks to impose its demands.”

When asked about the Iranian president’s message to the Saudi crown prince, Baqaei clarified that the communication—delivered through Iran’s newly appointed head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization—was entirely focused on bilateral matters.

He explained that the message expressed Iran’s gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s services to Iranian pilgrims during last year’s Hajj and underscored the importance of continued cooperation and coordination to ensure the successful organization of this year’s pilgrimage.

