UN Says Gaza Still Faces Critical Humanitarian Shortages

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations has confirmed that despite some progress in delivering food aid to Palestinians in Gaza, the population remains in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters on Friday that the UN and its partners have managed to deliver 37,000 metric tons of aid—mostly food—into Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on October 10. However, he emphasized that much more is required.

“Despite significant progress on the humanitarian scale-up, people’s urgent needs are still immense, with impediments not being lifted quickly enough since the ceasefire,” Haq said, citing reports from the UN’s humanitarian office, OCHA.

Haq noted that humanitarian supplies are still only entering Gaza through two crossings: al-Karara (also known as Kissufim) and Karem Abu Salem.

He added that there is no direct access to northern Gaza from Israel or to southern Gaza from Egypt, and that NGO staff are being denied entry into the territory.

