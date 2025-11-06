Gaza death toll climbs to 68,875 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 68,875 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Wednesday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 170,679 people.

In its daily report, the ministry said that hospitals received the bodies of three Palestinians, including two who were recovered from under the rubble, in addition to two wounded people.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 241 Palestinians have been killed, 609 others injured, and the bodies of 513 martyrs have been recovered.





