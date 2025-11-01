Iran condemns US official’s tribute to dead terrorist

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian diplomat has strongly criticized a US official’s “shameful” tribute to the late leader of a terrorist organization, accusing American politicians of being addicted to supporting terrorism against Iran.

According to Mehr, Mohsen Shamsizadeh Rawandi, deputy spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks on Friday after US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott posted on X to “honor the memory” of Jamshid Sharmahd.

“This is truly shameful and pathetic! US politicians have become so addicted to supporting blind terrorism against the Iranian nation that they even mourn terrorists who proudly killed and injured innocent Iranians at a mosque in Shiraz,” Shamsizadeh Rawandi said, according to Press TV.

He added that Pigott’s eulogy for “a dead terrorist only underscores your government’s complicity in his criminal actions and adds to the international responsibility of the US administration.”

Sharmahd, a German citizen who also resided in the United States, led the Tondar (Thunder) pro-monarchist group. He was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks, including a 2008 assault on a religious congregation in Shiraz that killed 14 people and injured hundreds.

Arrested by Iranian intelligence in 2020, Sharmahd faced court proceedings and was ultimately sentenced to death by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court for “corruption on earth” due to orchestrating terrorist acts in Iran under the guidance of Western intelligence agencies.

