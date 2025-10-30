Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 68,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has climbed to 68,643 martyrs, according to a statement from the Palestinian health ministry released Wednesday morning.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded individuals has risen to 170,655 since the start of the aggression.

In its daily update, the ministry stated that 104 Palestinians were martyred and 243 others injured in Israeli attacks carried out between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 211 Palestinians have been killed, 597 wounded, and the bodies of 482 martyrs have been recovered.

