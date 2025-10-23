Mass graves, thousands of missing persons: Gaza families uncover torture and field executions by IOF

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian officials and human rights organizations have raised urgent concerns over growing evidence of systematic torture and field executions carried out by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) against detainees and civilians in Gaza, as thousands remain missing and unidentified bodies continue to be discovered.

According to the Palestinian Center for Missing and Forcibly Disappeared Persons, more than 6,000 Palestinians from Gaza have been reported missing since the onset of the Israeli genocide. The near-total destruction and communications blackout have severely hindered search and documentation efforts.

Ahmad Massoud, director of the center, stated that 1,300 cases of missing persons have been confirmed so far, with field teams continuing to gather data under extremely difficult conditions. He noted that the majority of the missing are young men, highlighting the profound humanitarian and social toll on Gaza’s already devastated population.

In a grim announcement, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported receiving 165 bodies from Israeli authorities since the beginning of the genocide. Many of the bodies showed clear signs of torture, mutilation, and execution. The latest transfer included 15 bodies delivered to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

Medical sources confirmed that the bodies arrived with Hebrew-language documents indicating they had been returned from the Sde Teiman military detention facility in the Negev desert—a site increasingly described by survivors and rights groups as a center for torture and execution. Some remains had undergone DNA testing prior to their return, according to Dr. Munir al-Bursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Eyewitness accounts and forensic reports revealed that many victims had been restrained, blindfolded, tied to hospital beds, forced to wear diapers, and subjected to severe physical abuse before death—methods consistent with prior investigations by The Guardian into Israeli detention practices.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Deir al-Balah to bury 54 martyrs whose remains were returned by Israeli forces via the International Committee of the Red Cross. Due to extreme disfigurement and decomposition, the victims could not be identified and were buried in numbered graves following funeral prayers attended by relatives and officials.

/129