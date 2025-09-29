Imprisoned Palestinian leader Ahmad Sa’adat faces serious health deterioration

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Asra Media Office has reported that Ahmad Sa’adat, 72, Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), is in extremely critical health condition while held in solitary confinement at Megiddo Prison.

According to the Office, Sa’adat has experienced severe weight loss after being beaten on his back and left without medical attention for three hours in the prison yard. The incident is part of a systematic campaign targeting his national and symbolic status.

The Office further condemned the ongoing violations against Sa’adat and held the Israeli occupation fully accountable for his life. It stated that solitary confinement and denial of medical care reflect a broader policy of retaliation against Palestinian leaders and detainees.

The PFLP also blamed the Israeli occupation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir directly for Sa’adat’s condition, especially following his violent assault during a recent transfer.

/129