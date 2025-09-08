Total death toll in Gaza reaches 64,455 since October 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of at least 87 civilians and treated 409 individuals with various injuries resulting from Israeli attacks, according to a statement by Gaza’s health ministry on Sunday morning.

Since the Israeli occupation army resumed its war on Gaza on March 18, 2025, a total of 11,911 people have been killed and 50,735 others wounded.

The latest fatalities have raised the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 64,455 martyrs, including 2,416 aid seekers, the ministry reported.

The number of injured has also climbed to 162,776 people, including 17,709 aid seekers.

The ministry added that five new deaths, including three children, were recorded in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the famine-related death toll to 387 victims, among them 138 children.

Meanwhile, search operations continue to recover the bodies of martyrs still missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

