U.S.-led coalition to withdraw from Ain al-Assad and Baghdad airport

AhlulBayt News Agency: Media outlets reported on Sunday that the international coalition forces, led by the United States, are set to withdraw from several key military sites in Iraq, including Ain al-Assad base, Baghdad airport, and the Joint Operations Command.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic, citing an Iraqi government source, the coalition forces will leave their positions in Iraq as part of a planned withdrawal.

The report specifies that the forces will vacate Ain al-Assad base, Baghdad airport, and the Joint Operations Command.

Following the withdrawal, the coalition forces will relocate to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq.

The withdrawal, scheduled for next September, aligns with the terms of an agreement reached between Baghdad and Washington.

/129