Essential Items for Children During the Arbaeen Walk

4 August 2025 - 07:53
News ID: 1714462
When walking the Arbaeen pilgrimage with a child, carrying essential supplies is crucial for the child's comfort and health. These include appropriate clothing, hygiene items, snacks, necessary medications, and entertainment. Additionally, items like a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a blanket or mat help maintain the child’s well-being throughout the journey.

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: This article outlines the essential items needed for accompanying children on the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The goal is to make this spiritual journey more manageable and provide peace of mind for the pilgrims, ensuring the experience is remembered positively. The guide focuses on areas such as nutrition, hygiene, clothing, and personal care.

Clothing & Personal Items

  • Comfortable, long-sleeved cotton clothing
  • Medical sandals or shoes
  • Extra cotton socks
  • Small towel or cloth
  • Thin sheet or baby blanket

Food & Nutrition

  • Unbreakable sippy cup with a lid
  • Baby food (purees, cereal, biscuits, etc.)
  • Formula milk + feeding bottle (if needed)
  • Lidded container for food
  • Dried fruits or soft nuts
  • Reusable silicone straw

Hygiene & Health

  • Diapers and wet wipes
  • Small trash bags
  • Sunscreen and hand sanitizer
  • Baby shampoo and soap
  • Disposable plastic gloves
  • Child-safe insect repellent spray

Medicine & First Aid

  • Thermometer
  • Fever, stomachache, nausea meds or any specific required medication
  • Diaper rash or anti-inflammatory cream
  • Band-aids and gauze
  • Pain relief or insect bite ointment
  • Sterile eye drops

Entertainment & Comfort

  • Coloring book and crayons
  • Lightweight, compact toys
  • Pre-loaded audio stories or lullabies
  • Favorite comfort doll or stuffed toy

Child Carrier (depending on age)

  • Stroller or baby carrier seat
  • Child-carrying backpack or baby wrap
  • Light sunshade or mosquito net

Safety Precautions

  • Child ID bracelet (with name and parents’ phone number)
  • Copy of the parent’s national ID or passport

This checklist helps ensure both physical preparedness and peace of mind during the profound spiritual experience of the Arbaeen walk with children.
 

