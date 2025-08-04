Essential Items for Children During the Arbaeen Walk

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: This article outlines the essential items needed for accompanying children on the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The goal is to make this spiritual journey more manageable and provide peace of mind for the pilgrims, ensuring the experience is remembered positively. The guide focuses on areas such as nutrition, hygiene, clothing, and personal care.

Clothing & Personal Items

Comfortable, long-sleeved cotton clothing

Medical sandals or shoes

Extra cotton socks

Small towel or cloth

Thin sheet or baby blanket

Food & Nutrition

Unbreakable sippy cup with a lid

Baby food (purees, cereal, biscuits, etc.)

Formula milk + feeding bottle (if needed)

Lidded container for food

Dried fruits or soft nuts

Reusable silicone straw

Hygiene & Health

Diapers and wet wipes

Small trash bags

Sunscreen and hand sanitizer

Baby shampoo and soap

Disposable plastic gloves

Child-safe insect repellent spray

Medicine & First Aid

Thermometer

Fever, stomachache, nausea meds or any specific required medication

Diaper rash or anti-inflammatory cream

Band-aids and gauze

Pain relief or insect bite ointment

Sterile eye drops

Entertainment & Comfort

Coloring book and crayons

Lightweight, compact toys

Pre-loaded audio stories or lullabies

Favorite comfort doll or stuffed toy

Child Carrier (depending on age)

Stroller or baby carrier seat

Child-carrying backpack or baby wrap

Light sunshade or mosquito net

Safety Precautions

Child ID bracelet (with name and parents’ phone number)

Copy of the parent’s national ID or passport

This checklist helps ensure both physical preparedness and peace of mind during the profound spiritual experience of the Arbaeen walk with children.

