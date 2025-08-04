Essential Items for Children During the Arbaeen Walk

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: This article outlines the essential items needed for accompanying children on the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The goal is to make this spiritual journey more manageable and provide peace of mind for the pilgrims, ensuring the experience is remembered positively. The guide focuses on areas such as nutrition, hygiene, clothing, and personal care.
Clothing & Personal Items
- Comfortable, long-sleeved cotton clothing
- Medical sandals or shoes
- Extra cotton socks
- Small towel or cloth
- Thin sheet or baby blanket
Food & Nutrition
- Unbreakable sippy cup with a lid
- Baby food (purees, cereal, biscuits, etc.)
- Formula milk + feeding bottle (if needed)
- Lidded container for food
- Dried fruits or soft nuts
- Reusable silicone straw
Hygiene & Health
- Diapers and wet wipes
- Small trash bags
- Sunscreen and hand sanitizer
- Baby shampoo and soap
- Disposable plastic gloves
- Child-safe insect repellent spray
Medicine & First Aid
- Thermometer
- Fever, stomachache, nausea meds or any specific required medication
- Diaper rash or anti-inflammatory cream
- Band-aids and gauze
- Pain relief or insect bite ointment
- Sterile eye drops
Entertainment & Comfort
- Coloring book and crayons
- Lightweight, compact toys
- Pre-loaded audio stories or lullabies
- Favorite comfort doll or stuffed toy
Child Carrier (depending on age)
- Stroller or baby carrier seat
- Child-carrying backpack or baby wrap
- Light sunshade or mosquito net
Safety Precautions
- Child ID bracelet (with name and parents’ phone number)
- Copy of the parent’s national ID or passport
This checklist helps ensure both physical preparedness and peace of mind during the profound spiritual experience of the Arbaeen walk with children.
